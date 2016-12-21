A Chicago Billionaire and His Political Donations

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin is explaining why he donates millions to the political campaigns of both Mayor Emanuel and Governor Rauner. Emanuel and Rauner used to be pals but now are the political odd couple over issues. So why does mega-donor Ken Griffin donate to both?

“I’m a proud supporter of the Governor and I’m a proud supporter of our Mayor – two great men. They don’t always agree but we need great leaders to get through the problems that we face as a state and I hope that these two great men will find common ground to keep Chicago at the forefront of our country and meet the needs of our citizens,” said Griffin.

Griffin said so at the press conference to announce his 12-million-dollar donation to the Park District to complete the separation of the 18 mile Lakefront Trail to separate the bikers from the joggers.

