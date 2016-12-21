Another Appeal By Rod Blagojevich

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Again, imprisoned ex-governor Rod Blagojevich is trying to get his 14-year sentence for corruption reduced.

In August, Judge James Zagel refused to reduce Blagojevich’s sentence even after five counts against him were tossed.

Now Blagojevich is arguing Zagel should have considered his good behavior in prison before saying no. He’s apparently got a hundred letters from fellow inmates attesting to how he’s helped them, espcecially as a history tutor.

As Blagojevich said years ago, “I will fight. I will fight. I will fight until I take my last breath. I have done nothing wrong.”

So, he’s asking the appellate court again to order up a new sentencing hearing before Judge Zagel.

