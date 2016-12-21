More Stevenson closures scheduled Thursday near LSD

(CHICAGO) More closures are scheduled Thursday on the Stevenson Expressway for work on the I-55/Lake Shore Drive Interchange Reconstruction Project.

The inbound expressway will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. until noon, with all traffic shifted to the left lane, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The State Street entrance ramp, Martin Luther Martin Luther King Drive exit ramp, and ramp from the northbound Stevenson to southbound Lake Shore Drive will also be closed.

A detour will direct northbound Lake Shore Drive traffic to exit at 18th Street to enter southbound Lake Shore Drive.

Beginning at noon, the inbound Stevenson will be reduced to one lane until 3 p.m., with all traffic shifted to the right lane, according to IDOT. The ramp from the northbound Stevenson to northbound Lake Shore Drive will also be closed.

A detour will directed southbound Lake Shore Drive traffic to exit at 31st Street and enter northbound Lake Shore Drive.

The new traffic pattern will have two separate lanes on the northbound Stevenson designated to accessing northbound and southbound Lake Shore Drive. Drivers will also use a newly constructed ramp from the northbound Stevenson to northbound Lake Shore.

The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2017.