Suburban man sues McDonald’s over extra value meal price

By John Dempsey, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) A man from suburban DesPlaines is filing a lawsuit against the operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Lake and Cook counties, alleging cheeseburger “Extra Value Meals” are actually more expensive than when the items are purchased separately.

James Gertie of Des Plaines told “The Big John and Ray Show” on WLS, that he bought a value meal with two cheeseburgers, medium french fries and a drink at $5.90, which he says was 41 cents more than when individual items are purchased.

“It’s not just me, it’s like all these other families that come in there with their kids and they buy this and they’re getting charged more because they’re under the assumption that it’s a value meal. By definition, it says right in there. It’s a better price.”

Gertie filed his consumer fraud and deceptive practices lawsuit against McDonald’s operator Karis Management Co. He is seeking class-action status for his suit, which he says is about more than just 41 cents.

“Again, it’s not a 41 cent issue. It’s the principle of it. And a lot of other places have the exact same price. Not higher, but not lower either. I went to 25 different ones over a two-month span, just checking it.”

So far no comment from McDonald’s or from Karis Management Co.