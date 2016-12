Senator-Elect Tammy Duckworth talks about her plans when she becomes Senator including seat belt laws on school buses.

“Is this unsafe to have children in seatbelts,” Ray Stevens asked on Wednesday morning.

Duckworth addressed the fact that the majority of deaths associated with school bus accidents have been passengers “being flung out of seats,” or due to the bus rolling over.

U.S. Senator-Elect Tammy Duckworth takes over for Mark Kirk in January.