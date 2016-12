By Jennifer Keiper , WLS-AM 890 News

(SCHAUMBURG) Family and friends, today, will commemorate the life of well-known Illinois atheist Rob Sherman.

Sherman fought, in court, to keep church and government affairs separate. He also hosted a radio show and ran for public office several times.

The 63-year old Poplar Grove resident died on December 9, 2016 when his small plane crashed in a farm field.

A memorial will be held today from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Schaumburg Regional Airport.