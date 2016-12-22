A New Strategy to Fight Chicago’s Murder Rate

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Chicago’s spiraling murder rate has Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson trying a new strategy.

Johnson told the Sun-Times he’s going to pair-up rookie cops with responsible members of the community to help them spot the good guys from the bad guys on the south and west sides.

It may help quell the sense-less violence that Alderman Jason Ervin says makes gym shoes worth a murder.

“If a parent or a loved one isn’t raising a child, the streets are raising a child and this is acceptable practice, in the streets, where if someone has disrespected, offended you or have taken your goods an appropriate response may be violence. That is unfortunate. However, if we don’t step in and say, “Hey, this is not how you do that,” there’s someone else on the other side saying, “Well, that’s how you handle it,” said Alderman Ervin.

Murders in Chicago this year are now more than 750.