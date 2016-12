Jen DeSalvo, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) After a nearly two-year search, the architects for Barack Obama’s Presidential Library were announced in June.



New York-based Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, a husband – wife team, who coincidentally were awarded the National Medal of Arts by the president in 2013, will be working with Interactive Design Architects of Chicago.

Weeks later, President Obama has chosen Jackson Park for the library, which is next to the Museum of Science and Industry.