Chicago Police Involved in Numerous Shootings

By Jen DeSalvo, WLS-AM 890

(CHICAGO) After the widespread controversy surrounding the Chicago Police Department from the late-2015 video release of the shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald, tensions continued to slowly rise with more police-involved shootings occurring in 2016.



Eddie Johnson was named the new superintendent of police in March after Garry McCarthy was removed December 2015.

The bloodshed did not seem to come to a halt, however. Paul O’Neal, an 18-year-old suspect in a car theft, fell victim to a police shooting in late July 2016. The incident led to more protests and a request of body and dash-cam footage to be released, though the cameras did not seem to work properly during the incident.

These two incidents appears to bring a flood of new lawsuits against the city and police department from similar incidents over the past several years that were only made public in 2016.

Here are some of the headlines from 2016:

Chicago poised to pay $5.3 million in 2 police shootings

Report: Chicago agency had no records on 6 police shootings

Trial set to start over 2012 police shooting of robbery victim

Chicago sued over fatal police shooting

Judge orders release of video in another Chicago police shooting