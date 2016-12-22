Chicago Police officer among 4 injured in Near North Side crash

UPDATES WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS

A Chicago Police officer was among four people injured in a crash early Thursday on the Near North Side, fire officials said.

Paramedics responded about 3 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash at West Division and North Orleans streets, according to Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and had to be extricated.

The Chicago Police officer, a 45-year-old woman, was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Hernandez said.

Three men, all thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, he said. Two men were listed in critical condition and the third was in good condition.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide additional information on the crash.