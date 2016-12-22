Good-bye Derrick Rose, Hello Dwayne Wade

By Jen DeSalvo, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Shortly after the 2015-2016 NBA season came to a close, the New York Knicks acquired former NBA MVP Derrick Rose from the Chicago Bulls.



In return, Robin Lopez and guards Jose Calderon and Jerian Grant were traded to Chicago in the deal.

But as the 2016-2017 season began, a new surprise was in the cards for the Chicago Bulls.

On July 6, 2016, the Bulls announced they have signed Dwayne Wade to a two-year contract. Wade played 13 seasons with the Miami Heat, but is a Chicago native.

One month after the announcement, Nykea Aldridge was pushing a stroller down a South Side Chicago street when several men started shooting at each other. She was unfortunately caught in the crossfire, and one of the bullets hit her in the head. Aldridge was the cousin of the new Bulls star, Dwayne Wade.