McDonald’s Moves Headquarters from Oak Brook to Chicago

Jen DeSalvo, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) In a surprise move (literally), longtime Oak Brook-based McDonald’s Corporation moved it’s global headquarters to Chicago. In June the company stated that the move to the new location at the former Harpo Studios would be completed by 2018.



“We are a brand on the move in more ways than one,” McDonald’s president and CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement. “Moving our headquarters to Chicago is another significant step in our journey to build a better McDonald’s. This world-class environment will continue to drive business momentum by getting us even closer to customers, encouraging innovation and ensuring great talent is excited about where they work.”

Rahm Emanuel made the statement, ““I want to welcome McDonald’s back to the city of Chicago. A global company like McDonalds’s with a thousand employees sees a global city like Chicago as the right place for their headquarters. They see the talent, the technology and the transportation network for a company like theirs that has a global reach. They have chosen Chicago for its global headquarters like other companies.”