The oilman who brought Trump and the Bush world together

By Julie Pace, AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Bush family and its Republican allies are finding common cause with Donald Trump over his pick to lead the State Department, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

Former President George W. Bush heaped praise on Tillerson in a recent phone call to the Tennessee senator, Bob Corker, who will oversee the secretary of state confirmation hearings.

Tillerson’s preferred candidate in the 2016 presidential race, Jeb Bush, called the Exxon executive a “good man and accomplished leader.”

George W. Bush’s vice president, secretary of state and secretary of defense — Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates — have all offered glowing endorsements.

Tillerson faces obstacles despite the high-level backing. He has no government experience, and senators in both parties have raised questions about his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.