Chicago Alderman Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing Money

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE.

(CHICAGO) In federal court, indicted Alderman Willie Cochran pleaded not guilty to charges he stole thousands of dollars from his ward charity meant for children and seniors.

Outside of the courtroom, Cochran let his high-profile defense atty Tom Durkin do all the talking to reporters and he used some strong language. He claimed there is no quid pro quo that would be necessary these days to prove a case about money in politics.

Then he tried to divert attention from the charge that Alderman Cochran actually stole contributions meant for children and seniors by quoting Donald Trump.

“This is the President-Elect of the United States: “I’ve given to the Democrats, I’ve given to Hillary, I’ve given to everybody because that was my job. I’ve got to give to, give to them because when I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my ass. They kiss my ass. It’s true, you know?” Durkin went on to say, “That’s the President-Elect of the United States. Politicians kiss his ass.

Our Bill Cameron asked: And how’s that relevant to this case?

“Why’s it relevant? It just underscores the whole issue of money and politics . Last I heard, Trump wasn’t accused of bribery,” said Durkin.

And Durkin further muddied the waters by claiming Mayor Emanuel’s private emails are also somehow relevant to excusing Ald Cochran’s behavior.

@ 2016 WLS-AM News