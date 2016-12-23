Chicago Trump Rally Cancelled, Facts Unclear

By Jen DeSalvo, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) The presidential candidates were making the rounds to meet with constituents in various states, and Donald Trump was slated to make a stop at the University of Illinois in Chicago on March 11, 2016.



After much consternation over protestors and their intentions, the Trump team canceled the event.

“Mr. Trump just arrived in Chicago and after meeting with law enforcement has determined that for the safety of all of the tens of thousands of people that have gathered in and around the arena, tonight’s rally will be postponed to another date,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

Jennifer Keiper reported that the UIC Pavilion can hold some 10,000 people and several thousand were inside when an announcement came that the event was being postponed. Few arguments started and some of the fights turned physical.

Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the Trump campaign did not consult the police department before canceling the rally, although Donald Trump claimed that it was a joint decision between himself and the department.

National news sources continued to play those few, small fights over and over again for the nation to see, while WLS-AM 890’s Nick Gale saw the entire area cleared out after less than an hour.