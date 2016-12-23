Report ties top cop Eddie Johnson to LaQuan McDonald shooting aftermath

By John Dempsey, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) New problems for Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Johnson, who was a police Deputy Superintendent when white officer Jason VanDyke shot and killed black teenager LaQuan McDonald in October of 2014, was among a group of top police officials who saw the dashcam video of the shooting just days after it occurred.

The Tribune cites documents it obtained of the city’s Office of Inspector General, which quoted a police Lieutenant who was at the viewing of the video. The report says Lt. Osvaldo Valdez told

Inspector General’s investigators that “There was never no question whether the shooting was justified. Everyone agreed that Officer Van Dyke used the force necessary to eliminate the threat, and that’s pretty much it.”

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi acknowledged that Johnson was at the meeting but told the Tribune the superintendent “strongly disagrees” with Valdez’s characterization of the briefing. Guglielmi declined to elaborate and Johnson referred questions to the spokesman.

The McDonald shooting video shows VanDyke pumping 16 shots into the teenager’s body even though McDonald, who was armed with a knife, was walking away from him at the time.

The Inspector General has recommended that Johnson fire several officers who lied about the circumstances of the shooting that night. The Chicago Sun Times reports that

Johnson has moved to fire only five of the 15 officers recommended for discipline for allegedly covering up or bungling the investigation into the McDonald shooting, but Johnson is still weighing discipline against four of those cops. Van Dyke is currently facing murder charges in connection with the incident.