WEATHER: Wet Christmas, cooler in week ahead

(CHICAGO) It’s looking a lot like a wet Christmas, but clearer and cooler by mid-week. Keep track of the latest weather stats, weather warnings and watch live radar here.

Today I Steady temperatures in the 30’s. 20% chance of precipitation.

Tonight I Cloudy, Low of 32.

Christmas Day I Cloudy early then windy, with period of rain later in the day. High around 40.

Christmas Night I Showers becoming steady rain later in the evening. Low around 40.

Monday I Partly cloudy, high of 51. Low of 26.

Tuesday I Sunny. High of 32, low of 27.

Wednesday I Mostly sunny. High of 40, low of 34.

