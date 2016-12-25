Brookfield Zoo’s newest baby is Bornean orangutan

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XeL5lsX1luM” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Credit: Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago has announced the birth of a Bornean orangutan.

The male baby and his mother, a 35-year-old named Sophia, are bonding behind the scenes and should be ready to meet the public in a few weeks. Zoo visitors will be able to see them in their habitat at Tropic World: Asia.

The baby born Monday is the sixth offspring for Sophia and the fourth for the father, whose name is Ben.

They are part of the Orangutan Species Survival Plan, which helps manage the breeding of zoo orangutans. Sophia and Ben were paired based on recommendations of the program.

Orangutans once lived in much of Southeast Asia, but their range and population have been dramatically reduced because of deforestation, the illegal pet trade and poaching.