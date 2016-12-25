Christmas Day Weather: Cloudy, rain

By Jeff Eno, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) It will warming up ahead of the rain that moves in this afternoon. Get the latest weather information including weather warnings and live radar here.

Christmas Day | Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Areas of fog. High close to 40

Chistmas night | Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low near 40. Windy. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph

Tomorrow | Partly cloudy and windy. High near 50

Tuesday | More sun than clouds. High 31

Wednesday | A mix of clouds and sun. High 38

