New parking rates at O’Hare, Midway start in January

(CHICAGO) New parking rates go into effect in January at O’Hare and Midway international airports.

The new rates will take effect Jan. 10, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. The new prices vary depending on the lot or garage used, and the duration of parking. Rates for weekdays versus weekends will become the same for all days.

The 24-hour rates for parking in Economy lots will remain unchanged, the department said. The change reduces the number of pricing tiers to make it easier for customers to understand and to raise revenue.

Additional revenue generated by the change will be used to fund major infrastructure projects at both airports. More information on parking and parking rates can be found at www.flychicago.com.