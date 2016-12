By Jeff Eno, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) After a cloudy and rainy weekend, sunshine returns today.

Today | Chance of a morning shower. Gradual clearing and windy. Temps falling to near 40. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph

Tuesday | Sunshine. High 32

Wednesday | Mix of sun and clouds. High 40

Thursday | Considerably cloudy, windy. High 35…may see some flurries

