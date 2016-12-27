Chicago Mayor Looks Back on 2016

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) With 2016 coming to and end, Mayor Emanuel is looking back on the year for the city. Mayor Emanuel says the year isn’t as bad as the newspapers make it out to be.

“There’s a lot that got done. We did some very important things, I think, for the city. There is no doubt in 2017, I would like to see a different effort as it relates – not a different effort, a different result as it relates to communities that are being – havoc being wreaked on them by gun violence. I don’t doubt see things in 2016 on education, no doubt I’ve seen certain things on economics. It has come to my attention , from the staff, based on the recent data Chicago has led the country in the drop in poverty,” said Mayor Emanuel.

And that one, according to the Mayor, is actually a big deal.

