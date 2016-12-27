Feds Not Prosecuting Chicago’s former Red Light Camera Company

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) The feds have decided NOT to prosecute red light camera company Redflex in the largest bribery scandal ever at City Hall.

Redflex is getting a pass because it co-operated with the feds to convict a former leader and City Hall bureaucrat John Bills for more than a million dollars worth of pay to play bribes.

It’s a case Mayor Emanuel got out in front of too early in his tenure,”Soon as we found out they were under investigation we put the whole contract that we had inherited, out to bid, and they’re no longer working there. Second, as you know, that when questions were raised, we cooperated with the IG and gave him information. He worked there when I got there but Redflex no longer services the city of Chicago and he no longer works for the City of Chicago and we’re in a cooperative effort with the IG,” said Mayor Emanuel.

And Redflex is off the hook because of similar cooperation.

