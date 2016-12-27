Chicago Police Superintendent on Holiday Violence

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) At least a dozen people are killed and more than 40 wounded over the long holiday weekend.

Gangs, guns and drugs. For several years now, Chicago Police have said those things are playing a role in the city’s violence. According to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, “Ninety-percent of those fatally wounded this weekend had gang affiliation, criminal histories, and were pre-identified by the department’s strategic subject algorithm as being potential offenders or victims of gun violence.”

Superintendent Johnson repeated his call for policymakers need to step-up.

“While we have promising leads, this unacceptable level of violence demonstrates the clear and present need for policymakers to convene in January and give Chicago the gun sentencing tools, against repeat gun offenders, so that we can begin to change this narrative,” said Supt. Johnson.

More than 700 homicides have been reported in Chicago this year.

