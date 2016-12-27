WEATHER: Cooler and drier

By Ray Stagich, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) After a generally wet Christmas weekend, expect drier and cooler air today. But temperatures are all over the place for the rest of the week.

Today|Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight|Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday|More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Thursday|Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

Friday|Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday|Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday|Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

