All Chicago Police Officers Getting Body Cameras

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) By the end of 2017, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is promising a body camera on every cop – including himself.

“I think body cams will be a useful tool because then we’ll get to tell our side of the story. Then there won’t be any gray area, people will see what we actually do everyday and just to make the officers feel more comfortable, myself and members of the command staff, will be going out there wearing body cameras also,” said Superintendent Johnson.

“Now we want you to wear that camera when you’re meeting with Rahm,” said WLS-AM’s Bill Cameron.

Superintendent Johnson replied, “Yeah, I’ll wear it when I’m meeting with him and I’ll wear it when I’m meeting with reporters.”

Cameron responds, “Oh, really? Well, we’re not afraid of that. Do you think Rahm will let you keep your live body camera on at City Hall?”

“Well, you know, the things that he and I discuss , I think, should be between he and I,” said Superintendent Johsnson.

@2016 WLS-AM News

So there are limits, but UIC has been commissioned to study whether police body cams live up to expectations.