American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Chicago

(CHICAGO) An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

American Airlines flight 1855 was headed to Minneapolis from Charlotte, North Carolina, when it landed safely about 4:15 p.m. at O’Hare, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

An indicator light in the cockpit reported a possible mechanical issue, according to Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for American Airlines.

“The aircraft landed safely, and is back at the gate,” Feinstein said. “Our maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft.”