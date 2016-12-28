Another Reminder as Temperatures Dip

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) As the temperatures dip, again, the Illinois Department of Public Health is issuing a reminder about the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia.

Frostbite usually occurs on the face, ears, hands and feet. The skin turns whitish and stiff.

Hypothermia is caused by a drop in body temperature to 95-degrees Fahrenheit or less and can be fatal if not detected right away and treated properly.

“What you want to do is wrap a person in a blanket and try and keep them warm. You do not want to give them a warm shower or hot bath, that could cause them to go into shock. You want to gradually warm them up and get them to medical care as soon as possible,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Spokesperson Melany Arnold.

Cold weather has contributed to the deaths of at least five people this season in Cook County. The most recent cold-related death happened Sunday afternoon when 54-year-old Justin Prekwas, of Oak Park, died at West Suburban Medical Center. He died of chronic ethanolism, with cold exposure listed as a contributing factor.

The fourth cold-related death happened Dec. 18 on Chicago’s North Side, as 90-year-old Thaddeus Kowalewski died at Saint Joseph Hospital of heart disease, with hypothermia contributing.

At least three more people have died in the cold since Oct. 26. Last winter, 15 cold-related deaths were reported in Cook County.

