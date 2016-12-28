Chicago Restaurant Inspections Down

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) A lot of people dining out in Chicago during the holidays but restaurant inspections are way down.

The city inspector general has found that only 40% of Chicago restaurants are actually getting inspected twice a year as they’re supposed to. So what does the City Council Health Committee chairman Alderman George Cardenas say?

“It doesn’t mean that we completely ignored it. It’s just the priority is for us to just get our act together. I think we’ll come back to that. I know when I spoke to the Mayor’s office the concerns about that – like look take a look at it again how we can rejigger the department and get these inspectors back out there. Maybe certify some other folks who can do this and quickly address that. We don’t want folks to know that these restaurants could be not, not, what’s the word I would say? Adequate for visiting for a nice lunch,” said Cardenas.

More money for more inspectors is at least being promised.

