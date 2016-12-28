Mendoza & Munger, Rauner Donations, Housing for Ballplayers

Bill Cameron interviews Susana A. Mendoza, the Democrat who defeated Leslie Munger for Illinois Comptroller. Mendoza makes controvercial claims about the way Munger has left the office. We then hear Munger’s response to these accusations.

Bill Cameron is joined by Ray Long of the Chicago Tribune, Greg Hinz of Crains, and Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times. Chicago based entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist J.B. Pritzker is testing the possibility of taking on Illinois Governor, Bruce Rauner as a Democrat in 2018. Similar to Governor Rauner’s campaign, it’s very possible that a Pritzker campaign could be primarily “self-funded.” The city of Chicago has released thousands of Mayor, Rahm Emanuel’s personal e-mails. The Better Government Association sued for the release, to find out if the mayor was using private email accounts to possibly hide public business transactions.

What if you had Kyle Schwarber living in your house, before he was Kyle Schwarber of the World Series winning Chicago Cubs or any other minor league player who makes it to the big show? Sean Freed organizes the Kane County Cougars “Host Family” program. Freed tells us about the program, what is required, and how listeners can get involved.