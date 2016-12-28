New Year, New Laws

By Christopher Michael, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Sunday starts a new year, and with it comes the beginning of new laws. We have repeatedly heard about the state budget not coming through, and you might think the legislature is doing nothing. Far from it. We’ve got pages of new laws to prove it.

While budgetarily they may be kicking the can down the road, a new law asserts that the state has started an aluminum can recycling program.

In another, we’re guaranteed plumbers know more than hot on the left cold on the right. They’ll have to have at least 4 hours of continuing education a year.

Another one makes sure women don’t pay too much tax for tampons and other personal, essential health products along that same line. It’s not the same as shampoo.

Starting on Monday, if you rent equipment and don’t return it within three days of the end of the rental period, you can be charged with a felony. So dig your post holes and get the thing back there.

And…the Pirougue — a long narrow canoe made from a single piece of wood — is now designated as the official state artifact.

