Weather: No storms through rest of year!

By Ray Stagich, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) As we deal with a cold front today, no big storms or Arctic air masses in sight…through the rest of the year!

Today|Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight|Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Thursday|Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

Friday|Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday|More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s.

Sunday|More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Monday|Chance of showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

@ 2016 WLS-AM News