White House Press Corps Has Its Cheese Moved

By Sydney Ember, New York Times

Donald J. Trump has selected Sean Spicer, a Republican Party insider and communications veteran, as his new White House Press Secretary. .

Mr. Trump’s unconventional, sometimes hostile, relationship with the news media and his penchant for communicating through unfiltered Twitter posts threaten to upend a decades-old Washington tradition that relies almost entirely on protocol. The result, reporters and editors say, could be a loss of transparency that would hinder the press’s role as a conduit for information to the people.

But Mr. Trump’s advisers, and even some former White House press secretaries, say that some of the conventions of White House coverage are outdated and due for a face-lift.

Mr. Spicer, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, said the new regime wanted to be “innovative, entrepreneurial” about its media operations. While he said he believed there would be daily briefings, he suggested the format could change, perhaps by adding new elements, eliminating some television coverage and bringing “more people into the process.”

All this has stirred concern among journalists who say seemingly small changes to the system could lead to the diminishing of other traditions.

Continue reading the main story