Chicago Bag Tax Delayed

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) The new 7-cent bag tax at Chicago stores has been pushed back one month to February 1.

The move will allow store owners more time to set up the tax within their point of sales systems.

The tax was approved last month as part of the city’s budget and in doing so, the ban on plastic shopping bags has been repealed beginning January 1.

The tax applies to all Chicago retailers and not just on plastic bags, but on eco-friendly paper bags as well. The proceeds are being split with the city getting a nickel per bag and retailers getting two cents per bag.

