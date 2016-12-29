Red Solo Cup Creator Dies

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) You may have sipped a beverage from one of them, over the holidays, and the man who made a cup used at many parties has died.

Country singer Toby Keith laid it all out in a song about the Red Solo Cup calling it, “The best receptacle for barbecues, tailgates, fairs and festivals.

Former Solo Cup President and Chief Executive Robert Hulseman has died of complications after a series of strokes.

An obituary also credited him with creating the Traveler coffee cup lid.

Hulseman spent nearly 60 years with the foodservice packaging company started in 1936 by his father, Leo. The company was based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The red plastic Solo Cup was introduced in the 1970s. Dart Container Corporation bought the company in 2012.