WEATHER: Cooler, drier air to continue thru end of year

By Ray Stagich, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) Colder, more seasonable readings for the end of the week, but it should stay dry through the remainder of 2016.

Today|Overcast skies and windy. Flurries and snow showers…High 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight|Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Friday|Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday|Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s.

Sunday|Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Monday|Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday|A mix of wintry precipitation early. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.

@ 2016 WLS-AM News