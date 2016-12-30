Bulls sign Trey Flowers to a one day contract

BULLS SIGN BENNIE “TREY” FLOWERS TO ONE-DAY CONTRACT

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team will sign guard Bennie “Trey” Flowers to a one-day contract on December 28, 2016. Trey, a Kansas City, Mo. native, comes to the Bulls from Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. via Make-A-Wish Illinois and Oregon.

“I am thrilled to welcome Trey to the Bulls, as I know he will be the perfect teammate and professional on and off the court,” said Chicago Bulls General Manager Gar Forman. “Trey brings an unprecedented level of toughness and strength to our team after what he has been through, and we know he will be able to inspire his new teammates with his story. I am confident that he has all of the intangibles to be a real contributor to this team right away.”

Trey, 17, has dreamed of playing in the same arena as his basketball idol Michael Jordan since he learned to play basketball at the age of two. The Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted to make this dream come true after he survived an eight-hour liver transplant operation after going into inexplicable, acute liver failure in the spring of 2015. His remarkable recovery from his liver issues saw Trey bounce back three months quicker than expected, earning him the nickname “The Rockstar” from his doctors at Stanford University. Nearly a year and a half after his surgery, Trey is now able to work out and be active again.

“I’m excited to be a part of the organization. I’ve always admired Dwyane Wade and am eager to experience the game at the United Center,” Trey said. “They tell me I’m a fighter because of what I’ve overcome. I look forward to bringing that fighting spirit to the Bulls.”