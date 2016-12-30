Possibly Lowering Standards For Cop Applicants

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Chicago will be hiring hundreds of new cops in the coming two years and Mayor Emanuel is sounding sympathetic to lowering the standards to apply.

There’s a proposal to let young men and women who’ve had a brush with the law, enforce the law, as cops. Mayor Rahm Emanuel isn’t saying no.

“I want to take a look at the general idea that if somebody did something when they were 16 or 17, that doesn’t become an entire impossibIlity – as long as it’s not serious – to joining a police department,” says Mayor Emanuel.

The mayor and the aldermen are going slow on this because it could become one of those law & order issues that so often backfire on politicians.

@2016 WLS-AM News

###