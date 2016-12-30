WEATHER: Cloudy and windy but warmer start for 2017

By Todd Borek, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) Gusty conditions continue through today. Looks like the next chance for precipitation looks to hold off until Sunday night.

Friday|Partly sunny and gusty. High 31F with a wind chill in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday night|Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday|Partly to mostly cloudy. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 30. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday|Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Monday|Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday|Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

