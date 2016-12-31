Bond Denied in Markham Teen’s Murder

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Bond has been denied for a man charged with murdering a 16 year old girl in Markham last weekend.

32 year old Antonio Rosales is charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Desiree Robinson. On Christmas Eve, Robinson’s body was found in a garage, in the 16200 block of South Hamlin Avenue, in Markham. She died of multiple injuries suffered in an assault.

Police say Rosales told officers that he met Robinson online, invited her to a party, and killed her when he could not pay her for a sexual encounter. Prosecutors say her throat had been slashed.

A preliminary hearing for Rosales is scheduled for January 18th.

