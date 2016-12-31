Michigan bans the banning of bags

The bill moves to preempt local governments from putting in place ordinances disallowing or placing fees on disposable containers. That would affect at least one Michigan county, Washtenaw, which planned to start enforcing a 10-cent charge on paper and plastic grocery bags in 2017.

Under the bill, Michigan communities wouldn’t be able to ban or put a fee on plastic bags.

Rep. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, spoke in opposition to the bill on the House floor. “This is a bill that attacks local control,” Irwin said.

