Thousands Expected Downtown On NYE

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Thousands will fill Times Square in New York City for the annual ball drop and an equally impressive crowd is expected in Downtown Chicago for “Chi-Town Rising.”

An hour after the ball drops in New York on New Year’s Eve, a huge six-pointed star will ascend 36 stories up Hyatt Regency Chicago’s West Tower. John Murray is the event organizer. He tells WLS AM-890 that there are multiple ways to get in on the fun.

“The biggest way to participate is the free viewing areas,” Murray said Friday. “So we have free viewing areas that can accommodate up to 40,000 people and about 30,000 people have already signed up for tickets and downloaded them so the guaranteed entry tickets are now gone, but there’s plenty of free space tickets available and that allows you to enter on the north side of the river and the south side of the river.”

Organizers expect that “Chi-Town Rising” will attract more than 50,000 attendees across the various venues and events throughout the day. The main event, taking place between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Drive, will be seen by as many as 30,000 attendees on both sides of the River.

@ 2016 WLS-AM News