WEATHER; Clear and cool start to 2017

By Weather Channel Sources

(CHICAGO) It will be a clear and cold start to 2017. Rain showers are likely on Monday, then much colder by mid-week. .

Today | Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 38, then temperatures start to fall to close to freezing.

Tonight | Mostly clear skies, low of 23.

New Year’s Day | Mostly sunny, high of 40/

Sunday night | Partly cloudy, low of 32.

Monday | Rain showers in the morning, steadier rain in the afternoon. High of 45. Low of 44.

Tuesday | Cloudy. High of 44. Low of 20.

Wednesday | Sunny. High of 24, Low of 13

