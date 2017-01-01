Nearly 200 new Illinois laws to take effect in January 2017

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) With the new year, Illinois will see 192 new laws take effect. The laws cover numerous topics, from health to law enforcement.

Here are a few of the new laws.

On domestic abuse, hairstylists will be required to undergo training that would help them spot signs of domestic abuse.

On law enforcement, the statute of limitations for people to file wrongful death lawsuits will extend from two to five years.

With regards to healthcare, the so-called “tampon tax” is being eliminated and insurance companies must cover forms of birth control that are approved by the FDA.

Lawmakers couldn’t agree on a year long budget, but down in Springfield, they voted to make the “pirogue” the official state artifact. A pirogue is a long canoe made from a single log that was commonly used by Native Americans including the Illini.

