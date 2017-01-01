WEATHER: Sunny start to year, main likely Monday

By Toff Borek, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) After a dry start to 2017, rain chances return early tomorrow morning, then colder conditions return by midweek.

New Years Day|Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday|Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 40s with temperatures nearly steady overnight.

Tuesday|Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens.

Wednesday|Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 20s.

@ 2017 WLS-AM News