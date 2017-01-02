Garry McCarthy: Chicago police “in crisis.”

By John Dempsey, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Chicago’s former Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy is weighing in on the news that homicides in Chicago in 2016 topped 700 for the first time in 20 years. McCarthy appeared on “The Big John and Ray Show” on WLS, one day after telling “60 Minutes” on CBS that the police department is “in crisis.” Chicago saw 762 homicides in 2016, the most since 1996.

McCarthy told WLS that efforts to rein in rogue cops have hamstrung honest police officers, allowing crime to flourish. McCarthy says those efforts have had an especially disastrous effect on the Chicago’s black community, where most of the homicides have taken place. “The police are not the problem. There’s a social and economic problem in this country in the disenfranchised communities not getting the services that are helping them turn it around. That has to be identified as the problem.”

“60 Minutes” obtained police department data that found police stops of suspicious people dropped 80 percent in August 2016, from their level in August of 2015. McCarthy says that is because police are required to fill out extensive forms documenting the race of every person they stop, which dissuade officers from even making the stops in the first place.

“I don’t think that officers even know what they need to do these days. To stop somebody now takes up to an hour where it used to take five minutes, so you can’t do as many you could before. And the political environment has created this culture that we’re starting to see today, where criminals are more emboldened and the police are hamstrung, and that’s what’s happening.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired McCarthy over a year ago after public outrage following the release of a video showing white officer Jason Van Dyke pumping 16 bullets into the body of black teenager LaQuan McDonald in 2014, replacing him with longtime Chicago Police veteran Eddie Johnson. Last month McCarthy told WLS that whatever crime fighting strategies in place now in Chicago are not succeeding. “Unfortunately here in Chicago we’ve thrown out the baby with the bath water. I don’t know what strategies are in place right now but it’s obvious that they’re not working.”

