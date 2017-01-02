New Year, New Driving Laws

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) It’s a new year and that means there are a handful of new Illinois driving laws.

Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to slow down or change lanes when driving by a stopped emergency vehicle changes a bit in the new year. Drivers are now required to do the same for any vehicle on the side of the road with hazards on.

Speeding through a work or school zone could warrant jail time as speeding between 26 mph and 35 mph over the posted limit is a Class B misdemeanor and driving more than 35 mph over the limit is now considered a Class A misdemeanor.

And those who have been convicted of driving without insurance could have their vehicle impounded if they are stopped by police within 12 months of the first citation.

@ 2016 WLS-AM News