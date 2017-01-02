Off Duty Chicago Officer Involved in Deadly Shooting

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) An off-duty police officer fatally shot another man, on the Northwest Side, after an argument Monday morning.

A Chicago police spokesman says the man who was shot several times, around 9am, did not have a weapon.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the officer does not live in the area of 2500 North Lowell, where the incident took place.

“These two individuals knew each other from a confrontation a few weeks ago,” said Superintendent Johnson.

The police department and Independent Police Review Authority are both investigating the shooting.

