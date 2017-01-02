WEATHER: Showers today, much colder by Tuesday night

By Todd Borek, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) After a quiet start to 2017, our first shot of precipitation (in the form of rain) will arrive today. Then, expect conditions to get much colder, with high temperatures struggling to get out of the teens by Wednesday.

Today|Showers possible. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday|More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low teens.

Wednesday|Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper teens and lows in the mid single digits.

Thursday|Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low teens.

@ 2017 WLS-AM News