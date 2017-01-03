1/1/2017 – Connected To Chicago

Bill Cameron plays his audio collection from his years covering Mayor Richard J. Daley. December 20th marked 40 years since the former mayor’s death.

My car does what? Automakers have been offering new vehicle safety technologies designed to prevent crashes but how much do you know about what your car can do? Dr. Daniel McGehee, Director of the University of Iowa National Advanced Driving Simulator talks with Jennifer Keiper about the various technologies and what they do, whether automakers are doing enough to educate consumers about what is available, and offers suggestions for utilizing the technology in slipper conditions.